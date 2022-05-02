ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, TN

Commentary: Threatening voters in open primaries is anti-democratic

By Gabe Hart
Tennessee Lookout
Tennessee Lookout
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0thRIs_0fQLsobp00

(Getty Images)

My first active experience in the election process was voting in the presidential election in 2000 when George W. Bush was running against Al Gore.  I was a senior at Union University — a highly conservative, Southern Baptist university in Jackson, Tenn.  I didn’t really do any research on the candidates because as a good Southern Baptist I believed it was my duty to vote for W.

That was the last time I recall voting for a Republican until two weeks ago in my county’s local Republican primary.  After two decades of finding myself leaning more and more left, I had to objectively look at the candidates for mayor in my conservative county and decide that if I wanted a voice in this local process, I had to vote in the Republican primary.  The fallout has been immense.

For anyone unfamiliar with the geographic layout of West Tennessee, Madison County is almost exactly halfway between Memphis and Nashville and is split in half by Interstate 40.  It’s the most populated county in West Tennessee outside of Shelby, but it feels much smaller than it actually is.  The total population hovers around 100,000 but, predictably, everybody seems to know everybody.

The most powerful branch of government in Madison County is the County Commission and, up until recently, it was the only branch of government that wove political party affiliation into the electoral process.

The local Republican party in Madison County is powerful and almost guaranteed to hold the majority of political offices if they continue to churn out candidates with an “R” next to their names each election cycle.

Two weeks ago, early voting began for primaries.  Locally speaking, this election cycle is extremely pivotal in regards to the direction our county will take over the next few years.  For the first time in a long time, there is positive momentum in Madison County as well as for the largest city in the county, Jackson.

Many Madison County political races are decided in the primary. I’m progressive but don’t affiliate with either major local party and I voted in the Republican primary because I want a voice in my county. Then, the floodgates opened and I was told I might have “my day in court.”

The impending arrival of Ford Motor Co. to the region has everyone very excited about potential growth and opportunities.  There are multiple county commission seats up for election as well as the position of county mayor.  Here’s the catch, though: For most of these positions, the primary election is essentially the general election.

Because Madison County is so conservative and the local Republican party so powerful, the winners of the Republican primary elections are almost guaranteed to win the general election.  Several positions don’t have a Democratic challenger awaiting the winner of the Republican primary.  As a progressive living in a town that I genuinely love, I had to make a calculated decision in order to have my voice heard.  I had to vote in the Republican primary.

Before I could even place my vote on the first day of early voting, I received a call informing me that a voter had their vote challenged due to the fact that the voter wasn’t a Republican.  Because the Democratic party had no primaries being opposed, anyone voting was assumed to be voting in the Republican primary.

The next day I wrote a column in the local paper about why I, as a progressive, voted in the Republican primary.  I went on our local radio station and discussed it.  Then the floodgates opened.

The Madison County Republican Party (MCRP) threatened legal action against anyone who voted in the primary that wasn’t a Republican.  Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett, came to Jackson and floated the idea of prosecuting people when he said, “It’s certainly against the law to practice that (cross-voting), and it’s a violation that could be prosecuted if the district attorney chose to do that.”

The chairman of the Tennessee Republican Party, Scott Golden, co-authored an editorial in The Jackson Sun with Madison County Republican Party Chairman, Larry Lowrance, that said, “ Violating this law is a very serious action, prosecuted as a Class C misdemeanor and under certain circumstances, a possible felony.”

All of these responses by leading members of the Republican party reek of fear and panic.  They are afraid of losing the stranglehold their party has on the state and on Madison County specifically.  They are afraid of people having an individual voice in the election process.  The threats of legal action amount to nothing more than scare tactics and voter suppression.

Local elections affect communities far more than national elections do.  The influence of a small group of people with a massive amount of power can have a devastating effect on silencing voices in communities.

As a citizen in my county, I should have a choice in who leads the county.  I know, after years of living here, that the majority of people who vote in general elections will vote for the candidate with the “R” next to their name.  I know that whoever wins this primary will be our next mayor.  I don’t want the candidate who hangs his MAGA hat on the fact that he voted for Donald Trump four times and disparaged his closest competitor in the mayoral primary by accusing him of supporting the Black Lives Matter movement as if that were a bad thing leading my county the next four years.

I also know that Tennessee does not have closed primaries, and that the law that has been constantly used as a threat by these Republicans is essentially impotent.

My electoral vote may always dissolve in a sea of red in Tennessee, but I’ll be damned if my voice gets silenced in my own town.  The beauty of democracy is that representation matters; that a single vote is worth something.  This idea is never more true than on the local level.

According to the narrative the Republican party is communicating, if I’m not a member of the party then I can’t vote in this primary even if I—as someone who does not affiliate with either local party—believe the best candidate for mayor is on the Republican ticket.

That doesn’t sound like having a voice in the election process to me.

I had someone tell me recently that I need to have a short list of lawyers on stand-by, and the Madison County Commission Chairman told me that I “may get my day in court.”  I’m fine with that.  Local elections matter.  Having a voice matters.  Fighting this fight matters.



The post Commentary: Threatening voters in open primaries is anti-democratic appeared first on Tennessee Lookout .

Comments / 0

Related
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee Republican Party bounces three candidates from 5th Congressional ballot

The Tennessee Republican Party Executive Committee voted Tuesday to remove three candidates for the Republican nomination in the 5th Congressional District, including former President Donald Trump’s endorsee, Morgan Ortagus.  Scott Golden, TNGOP chair, confirmed that Ortagus, Robby Starbuck and Baxter Lee failed in their appeals to be restored to the ballot after the executive committee […] The post Tennessee Republican Party bounces three candidates from 5th Congressional ballot appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee lawyers argue charges of racism are “unfortunate distraction” in Mason case

Key to allegations that Tennessee Comptroller Jason Mumpower acted with racial discrimination in his efforts to take control of the majority Black, west Tennessee Town of Mason was his unusual suggestion that Mason give up its charter, dissolving the town entirely. Mumpower’s ask — which first came in February when he made an appearance during […] The post Tennessee lawyers argue charges of racism are “unfortunate distraction” in Mason case appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MASON, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Primary election draws small voting numbers in Davidson County

Voters meandered in and out of Cathedral of Praise in north Nashville, many apprised on the issues facing Nashvillians on a local and federal level.  Few people had shown up to vote by noon, said Carmen Dixon, despite her efforts to encourage more young people to vote. She noted that a lot of people voted […] The post Primary election draws small voting numbers in Davidson County appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Daily Mail

Republican party votes to REMOVE Trump's ex-State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus from the Tennessee primary ballot because she only just moved to the state

A Trump-backed congressional candidate in Tennessee's primary race was booted from the ballot after the local GOP voted to remove her because she had only just moved to the state. Morgan Ortagus served as the State Department Spokesperson under former President Donald Trump and is currently a Navy Reserves officer....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Madison County, TN
Madison County, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Memphis, TN
City
Jackson, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Elections
City
Nashville, TN
Jackson, TN
Government
AOL Corp

Democrats urge Biden to use presidential powers, 'whatever means necessary' to protect voters

WASHINGTON – With federal voting rights legislation stalled in Congress, Democratic lawmakers and civil rights activists are calling on the Biden administration to issue anew executive order aimed at better protecting votersagainst restrictive state election laws. Democrats and activists are increasingly disappointed with the lack of progress on passing...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Why this Supreme Court case could result in ‘the greatest loss of religious freedom in generations’

A public high school football coach in Washington state gathered players at the 50-yard line to kneel, bow their heads and pray. The school district repeatedly asked him to move his prayer to somewhere less conspicuous, as to avoid the appearance of the school’s endorsement of a religious view. He refused and argued that the school violated his religious freedom, and a prominent right-wing legal group took up his case, which is now before the US Supreme Court.The case of Kennedy v Bremerton School District could have far-reaching consequences beyond the football field, potentially shrinking core First Amendment protections...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tre Hargett
Daily Mail

Joe Manchin endorses a REPUBLICAN: West Virginia Democrat slams Trump-backed lawmaker in his own state and backs his opponent as he intervenes in GOP primary battle with TV ad bashing Biden's Build Back Better plan

Democrat Senator Joe Manchin is crossing the aisle to weigh in on a fierce GOP primary race in his home state of West Virginia. The centrist Democrat appeared in a Friday campaign ad attacking Donald Trump-backed House Rep. Alex Mooney, instead appearing to endorse his challenger, Rep. David McKinley. He...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Primaries#West Tennessee#Primary Election#General Elections#Union University#Republican#Interstate 40#The County Commission
KCCI.com

3 Democrats running for US Senate in June 7 Primary

Three Democrats and two Republicans are all hoping to represent Iowans in the U.S. Senate. KCCI Political Analyst Dennis Goldford says independent voters will be crucial: "What will previous independent supporters of senator Grassley do? Will they vote for a new face even if it's a democrat, or will they continue to support senator grassley even though he's been in the senate for for almost 40 years already at this particular point?"
IOWA STATE
11Alive

Herschel Walker raises $5.5 million in Georgia Senate race, trails opponent

ATLANTA — With the primary election about a month away, Georgia's candidates are pumping money into their campaigns and millions have been spent to make it on the ballot. Georgia Republican Herschel Walker said last week that his U.S. Senate campaign had raised $5.5 million in the first three months of 2022, a big haul that is still dwarfed by the $13.6 million that Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock raised in the same period.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Ohio Capital Journal

Less than a week from Election Day, why are so many Republicans undecided?

Amid the maniacal bids to out-conservative one another, and the near fisticuffs, perhaps the most abiding feature of this year’s Republican U.S. Senate primary has been voters’ uncertainty. In a crowded field it might seem that voters would have an easy time finding a candidate whose message resonates. Instead, the limited polling available keeps showing […] The post Less than a week from Election Day, why are so many Republicans undecided? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee Lookout

4K+
Followers
757
Post
824K+
Views
ABOUT

Now more than ever, tough and fair journalism is important. The Tennessee Lookout is your watchdog, telling the stories of politics and policy that affect the people of the Volunteer State. Our investigative reporters and journalists explain what’s happening, why it’s happening, and who it helps or hurts. We expose the relationships between politics, people and policy and we hold the powerful accountable. You can count on us for hard-hitting stories and incisive commentary on health care, hospital closures, mental health and addiction treatment, education, criminal justice reform and environmental issues. We are a nonprofit and all of our content is free for sharing. Tennessee Lookout is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Tennessee Lookout retains editorial independence.

 https://tennesseelookout.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy