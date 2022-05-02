ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cahokia, IL

Investigators call Cahokia Heights fire ‘suspicious’

By Jason Maxwell
 3 days ago

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – Investigators said a fire that happened early Monday morning in Cahokia Heights, Illinois is suspicious.

The fire started just after midnight outside of a home on Drexel Drive. It then spread inside the home. No one was home at the time of the fire.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

