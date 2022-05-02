ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockhart, TX

New transit service launches in rural Central Texas town Monday

By Candy Rodriguez
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E5hpC_0fQLsHfy00

LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — Starting Monday, Lockhart neighbors can request a ride from the Capital Area Rural Transportation System.

People request a ride using the CARTS Now app. Once ordered, a CARTS vehicle will pick them up within 15 minutes and take them to their destination within the Lockhart service area. Since the service is launching today, for a limited time, CARTS will operate for free in Lockhart. They said they’re doing this in an effort to encourage new riders to try the service.

BACKGROUND: CARTS providing on-demand rides to Bastrop residents, looking to expand to other rural areas

Once they do start charging, it costs $2 a ride with fares half off for seniors, people with disabilities and children 12 and under.

The Capital Area Rural Transportation System provides transit service in several counties surrounding Austin.
Including Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Fayette, Hays, Lee, Travis, Williamson and Bastrop counties.

In late 2020, the Bastrop service was launched and has seen up to 100 riders daily. They’re seeing half of that in Taylor, where it launched in July 2021.

“The population increases here, and the City of Austin and people are starting to move outwards and to the rural areas, transportation is going to be needed,” said Dana Platt, the CARTS community outreach director. “Then we’re going to need to make connections, and it’s all part of a big network and system and so we continue to grow like the rural communities continue to grow.”

The Eastside Bus Plaza in east Austin helps connect CARTS and CapMetro services. Nine CARTS routes connect to four CapMetro lines.

A state report shows over a quarter of people in rural areas use public transportation to get to and from work at 27% in the city versus 21% in rural areas. However, rural riders are more likely to rely on the service for medical care than those in cities at 26% versus 18%.

Members of the Black and Latino communities are also more likely to be public transit riders, according to Census data .

CARTS will host a ribbon-cutting to launch the CARTS Now on-demand transit service Monday from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. at 308 W San Antonio St, Lockhart, TX 78644.

The community is invited to attend and will have the opportunity to get a first look at the CARTS Now van. CARTS officials said there will be refreshments, giveaways and activities. Attendees can expect to hear from Lockhart Mayor Lew White, City Manager Steve Lewis and the CARTS General Manager David Marsh.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lockhart, TX
Government
Austin, TX
Traffic
City
Bastrop, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Lockhart, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Burnet, TX
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
City
Hays, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Texas#Service Area#Rural Communities#New Riders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
CultureMap Austin

This Austin suburb is Texas' No. 1 small city to start a business

When it comes to launching a business in Central Texas, Austin understandably draws the bulk of the attention. But entrepreneurs shouldn’t overlook one Austin suburb. Personal finance website WalletHub ranks Georgetown as the best small city in Texas for starting a business. The website classifies a small city as one with a population of 25,000 to 100,000.
AUSTIN, TX
US105

This Texas City is One of The Fastest Sinking Cities in the World

A report from the World Economic Forum says one of the largest cities in Texas is also one of the fastest sinking cities in the world. Rising sea levels are a real problem for many coastal cities around the world. I've always heard that Miami would be one of the first to go if the east coast was to see a rapid rise in seal levels, but it turns out Houston, Texas may be sinking faster.
HOUSTON, TX
101.5 KNUE

This 2,200 Acre Ranch in Boerne, Texas has a Cave and a Huge Country Music Star Neighbor

Wouldn't it be nice to wake up every morning and the only sound you hear is nature? That's becoming less and less a thing even for those living on a country road. But there still are areas, especially in Texas, where we can be surrounded by nothing but wide open fields. One such place exists in Boerne, outside of San Antonio, and your "neighbor" is arguably the biggest star ever in country music.
BOERNE, TX
KXAN

KXAN

33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy