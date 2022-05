Thousands of dollars worth of fentanyl and methamphetamine along with a loaded firearm were seized from two men in a Berks County bust, authorities said. Kalif Pope and Rafael Rodriguez-Ventura became the center of an investigation in January, when authorities were tipped off to Pope allegedly selling "street level quantities of counterfeit prescription pills, suspected to be fentanyl, and cocaine" from his home in Reading, Berks County John T. Adams said.

BERKS COUNTY, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO