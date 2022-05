ST. AUGUSTA — A proposed mine in St. Augusta faces opposition from neighboring residents. According to an environmental assessment worksheet, Knife River Corporation is proposing to operate a 66.5-acre nonmetallic mineral mine producing construction sand and gravel in St. Augusta. The project would take place on several parcels of land, totaling 161 acres, and access to the site would be established off of 28th Avenue. ...

10 HOURS AGO