Bobby Williams can attest to the transformative power of songwriting. “What music gave me as a young person was a community, a way to feel cool about myself, a sense of identity, something positive to do with my time,” he says. Today, he’s trying to do the same for others with The Bridge Music Project, an Olympia-based nonprofit organization that teaches local youth how to use songwriting as a tool to deal with life's challenges.

OLYMPIA, WA ・ 10 DAYS AGO