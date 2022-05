AUSTIN, Texas — With unseasonably hot temperatures expected this weekend, state leaders are trying to prepare the Texas power grid for high demand. As of Wednesday evening, ERCOT is not expecting to have to issue any blackouts for customers, but it is asking energy generators to postpone any planned outages for this weekend. This is because the grid will need more energy than normal, for this early in the year.

