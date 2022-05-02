West Virginia Firefighter Dies Trying To Rescue Child From Crash

West Virginia Firefighter dies MGN

West Virginia State News by Cyn Mackley

A West Virginia volunteer firefighter died while attempting to rescue a child from a vehicle that plunged into the Elk River in Braxton County on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities said the crash happened on I-79 near the Herold Bridge. There was one adult and one child in the vehicle and both occupants drowned. The Sheriff's Office, EMS, several volunteer fire departments, and the West Virginia State Police responded to the accident.

The accident also proved dangerous for rescuers. A volunteer firefighter drowned. However, a West Virginia State Trooper and County Sheriff John Hoffman managed to pull one rescuer from the water after they began to go under.

Officials say that rescuer is expected to recover. The accident is still under investigation.