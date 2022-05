The saying, “farmers never retire, they farm until they die,” is accurate for my paternal grandfather. Grandpa turned 95 this winter and outside a short Navy deployment at the end of World War II, he has farmed all his life. He is the picture of work ethic and steadfastness: employed full-time at a paper mill while milking cows every day for 40-plus years of his life. In the early 2000s, grandma decided it was time for them to retire and sell milking heard, but grandpa continued as a crop farmer to fill time.

PRATT COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO