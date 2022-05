KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After Greyhound's bus stop in Knoxville was moved to a location near a gas station on Cherry Street, many riders complained. Many said that the location was unsafe, and people riding the bus at night could have to wait hours outside without a restroom or a comfortable place to sit if the gas station was closed. The new bus stop came after the Greyhound bus station on Magnolia Avenue was sold in early March.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO