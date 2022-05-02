ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Divers, drones looking near Buck Creek for missing young boy

By John Agar
MLive
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

KENT COUNTY, MI – Rescuers on Monday, May 2, resumed the search for a young boy who has been missing since Sunday morning. Rescuers are searching the Buck Creek area in Byron Township where footprints were spotted. It is...

KENT COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities have confirmed the body of a missing 1-year-old boy was recovered Monday morning in Buck Creek. Police said he was found about one mile north of where he went missing. According to authorities, the boy was last seen Sunday at about 11 a.m. in Byron Township.
