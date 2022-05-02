Your guide to Mother’s Day in Sacramento: Local flower shops, restaurant deals and events
Mother’s Day, an annual holiday to show the mom in your life just how much they mean to you, is right around the corner — this year, it’s May 8.
What better way to do that than to plan a day filled with food, flowers and activities?
Here’s your ultimate guide to Mother’s Day in Sacramento, from dining and events to local flower shops.
Mother’s Day restaurant specials
1525 Alhambra Blvd., Sacramento
Hawks Public House will be serving a Mother’s Day menu all day Sunday. Brunch starts at 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with dishes like salad, steak, buttermilk biscuit shortcake and more. Dinner will be served from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with dishes like deviled eggs, salad, picatta and more.
Book a reservation online or call 916-588-4440
1112 Second St., Sacramento
Lock down a table at the Firehouse Restaurant for the Mother’s Day three course menu including a starter, first, second and third plate for $29.95 to $74.95 per person.
Make a reservation online or call 916-422-4772
1815 K St., Sacramento
The Porch Restaurant and Bar will serve a Mothers Day brunch, according to its Facebook page. An ordinary brunch served at the restaurant includes biscuits and eggs, ham benedict, waffle sandwiches and more.
Call 916-444-2423 to make a reservation.
1455 Eureka Rd., Roseville
Paul Martin’s American Grill, with several locations including Roseville, will serve mimosas, champagne lemonade, fried steak and eggs, buttermilk chicken and waffles and more as part of their Mother’s Day brunch menu from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Reserve a table online or call 916-783-3600
Events and activities
3535 M St., Sacramento
Shop local makers and artisans, enjoy live music, activities, food and wine-tasting and more at the 100th East Sacramento Garden Tour, a two-day family-friendly Mother’s Day event put on by the parents and volunteers of David Lubin Elementary in East Sacramento.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Saturday, May 7 and Sunday, May 8.
Visit East Sacramento Garden Tour’s website for information about tickets .
1 Sports Parkway, Sacramento
While it’s not a true Mother’s Day event, the Sacramento Antique Faire is the perfect place to take vintage lovers. The fair is an antique and collectibles marketplace with more than 300 vendors selling antiques and collectibles including furniture, clothing, jewelry, garden items, decor and more.
The fair runs from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, May 8. Admission is $3, cash only. Those under 16 get in for free. Parking is also free.
CAPITOL CITY CLASSIC TATTOO CONVENTION
The SAFE Credit Union Convention Center - 1400 J St., Sacramento
Tickets to the Capitol City Classic Tattoo Convention may be the perfect gift if your mother figure is a tattoo lover. The inaugural international three-day tattoo convention — filled with live tattooing, vendors, food, contests and more — will be at the newly renovated SAFE Credit Union Convention Center in downtown Sacramento from Friday, May 6, to Sunday, May 8.
Ticket prices range from $35 to $135.
Sacramento flower shops
3516 C Fair Oaks Blvd., Sacramento
916-489-7602
2400 J St., Sacramento
916-441-1478
4535 Freeway Circle, Sacramento
916-805-8665
2030 16th St., Sacramento
916-446-7136
1208 J St., Sacramento CA
916-448-8244
4590 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento
916-732-2016
1016 10th St., Sacramento
916-447-2001
5602 Franklin Blvd., Sacramento
916-422-9225
2300 Arden Way, Sacramento
916-488-4888
1906 Fruitridge Rd., Sacramento
916-424-1649
Is there something we should add to the list? Please submit suggested additions to utilityteam@sacbee.com.
What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com .
Comments / 0