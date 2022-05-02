Your guide to Mother’s Day in Sacramento: Local flower shops, restaurant deals and events

Mother’s Day, an annual holiday to show the mom in your life just how much they mean to you, is right around the corner — this year, it’s May 8.

What better way to do that than to plan a day filled with food, flowers and activities?

Here’s your ultimate guide to Mother’s Day in Sacramento, from dining and events to local flower shops.

Mother’s Day restaurant specials

HAWKS PUBLIC HOUSE

1525 Alhambra Blvd., Sacramento

Hawks Public House will be serving a Mother’s Day menu all day Sunday. Brunch starts at 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with dishes like salad, steak, buttermilk biscuit shortcake and more. Dinner will be served from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with dishes like deviled eggs, salad, picatta and more.

Book a reservation online or call 916-588-4440

THE FIREHOUSE RESTAURANT

1112 Second St., Sacramento

Lock down a table at the Firehouse Restaurant for the Mother’s Day three course menu including a starter, first, second and third plate for $29.95 to $74.95 per person.

Make a reservation online or call 916-422-4772

THE PORCH RESTAURANT AND BAR

1815 K St., Sacramento

The Porch Restaurant and Bar will serve a Mothers Day brunch, according to its Facebook page. An ordinary brunch served at the restaurant includes biscuits and eggs, ham benedict, waffle sandwiches and more.

Call 916-444-2423 to make a reservation.

PAUL MARTIN’S AMERICAN GRILL

1455 Eureka Rd., Roseville

Paul Martin’s American Grill, with several locations including Roseville, will serve mimosas, champagne lemonade, fried steak and eggs, buttermilk chicken and waffles and more as part of their Mother’s Day brunch menu from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Reserve a table online or call 916-783-3600

Events and activities

EAST SACRAMENTO GARDEN TOUR

3535 M St., Sacramento

Shop local makers and artisans, enjoy live music, activities, food and wine-tasting and more at the 100th East Sacramento Garden Tour, a two-day family-friendly Mother’s Day event put on by the parents and volunteers of David Lubin Elementary in East Sacramento.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Saturday, May 7 and Sunday, May 8.

Visit East Sacramento Garden Tour’s website for information about tickets .

THE SACRAMENTO ANTIQUE FAIRE

1 Sports Parkway, Sacramento

While it’s not a true Mother’s Day event, the Sacramento Antique Faire is the perfect place to take vintage lovers. The fair is an antique and collectibles marketplace with more than 300 vendors selling antiques and collectibles including furniture, clothing, jewelry, garden items, decor and more.

The fair runs from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, May 8. Admission is $3, cash only. Those under 16 get in for free. Parking is also free.

CAPITOL CITY CLASSIC TATTOO CONVENTION

The SAFE Credit Union Convention Center - 1400 J St., Sacramento

Tickets to the Capitol City Classic Tattoo Convention may be the perfect gift if your mother figure is a tattoo lover. The inaugural international three-day tattoo convention — filled with live tattooing, vendors, food, contests and more — will be at the newly renovated SAFE Credit Union Convention Center in downtown Sacramento from Friday, May 6, to Sunday, May 8.

Ticket prices range from $35 to $135.

Sacramento flower shops

ARDEN PARK FLORIST

3516 C Fair Oaks Blvd., Sacramento

916-489-7602

RELLES FLORIST

2400 J St., Sacramento

916-441-1478

FLOWERSRUS FLORIST

4535 Freeway Circle, Sacramento

916-805-8665

KIYO’S FLORAL DESIGN

2030 16th St., Sacramento

916-446-7136

G ROSSI FLORIST

1208 J St., Sacramento CA

916-448-8244

EAST LAWN FLORIST

4590 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento

916-732-2016

BLOEM DECOR

1016 10th St., Sacramento

916-447-2001

RAQUEL’S FLORIST

5602 Franklin Blvd., Sacramento

916-422-9225

BOUQUET FLORIST & GIFTS

2300 Arden Way, Sacramento

916-488-4888

LISTA’S FLOWERS

1906 Fruitridge Rd., Sacramento

916-424-1649

Is there something we should add to the list? Please submit suggested additions to utilityteam@sacbee.com.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com .

Loading…