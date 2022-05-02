ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adults over 50 now qualify for Medi-Cal in California regardless of immigration status

By Andrew Sheeler
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that, beginning May 1, the state’s low-income health insurance would extend full coverage to all qualifying people who are 50 or older, regardless of immigration status.

The Medi-Cal expansion is expected to provide full coverage to more than 185,000 Californians, according to Newsom’s office.

“We’re delivering concrete results for Californians, continuing to fulfill the promise of a Healthy California for All, and I encourage all those eligible to take advantage of these essential health services,” Newsom said in a statement. “This is an investment in our people, our economy, and our future. But we’re not stopping there. California is on the path to expand Medi-Cal to all eligible Californians regardless of age or immigration status, providing the most comprehensive health coverage in the entire country.”

In January, Newsom proposed expanding Medi-Cal coverage to all low-income undocumented adults, beginning in January 2024, to the annual cost of $2.7 billion.

The program’s launch in the 2023-24 fiscal year is expected to cost $819.3 million.

The May 1 expansion is expected to cost the state $1.3 billion a year.

The May 1 expansion includes all people 50 years of age or older who are eligible for Medi-Cal whose immigration status is unsatisfactory. It also includes people 50 or older currently enrolled in restricted-scope Medi-Cal.

“These Californians now have a place where they can coordinate all of their medical, dental, mental, and substance use disorder needs, and a primary care physician to better manage their health conditions,” said Jacey Cooper, State Medicaid Director, in a statement. “Everyone benefits from ensuring access for all Californians, and many of us know someone who depends on Medi-Cal for vital health coverage.”

People 50 or older, regardless of their immigration status, can apply here .

Comments / 253

Bearcub16
3d ago

And working Americans that don't qualify can only sign up for other insurance during an enrollment period. So if u miss your enrollment, you can't be insured for the rest of the year. This makes NO sense. But hey let's just give all the non working and illegals free insurance at any time during the year.

Reply(17)
215
livin the dream1
3d ago

How stupid are we? Why on earth should legal hardworking, taxpaying Californian's pay for illegal criminals medical coverage? We need to start deporting them immediately!! Start refilling our prisons, and have them pick our produce!!🤨

Reply(5)
130
Kaye Osse
3d ago

As a left leaning Independent this is unacceptable. I understand every human needs health care, but these types of laws cause undo burden on citizens. We need bipartisan immigration reform.

Reply(16)
88
The Sacramento Bee

