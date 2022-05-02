ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Want a say in what Puyallup’s new welcome signs look like? Here’s how to weigh in online

By Angelica Relente
The News Tribune
 3 days ago

Those who live in or frequent Puyallup will get a chance to express how they’d like the city’s welcome signs to look.

An online survey was publicized through the city’s social media channels on April 21. Those interested in participating can access the survey at bit.ly/3EXIEwL .

The survey asks if the participant lives or works within city limits. Some of the sign themes participants can choose include the Puyallup Tribe of Indians, the Washington State Fair and Mount Rainier, among others.

As of Wednesday, April 27, the city had received about 2,000 responses, city spokesperson Eric Johnson wrote in an email. The survey closes on Thursday, May 12.

“We need to get feedback before we can pursue any sort of action on this project,” Johnson told The News Tribune on March 9.

The City Council unanimously voted during its March 1 meeting to create a survey for residents, allowing them to voice their opinions by choosing what kind of themes they would like to see on the new welcome signs.

It may cost the city about $408,000 total to have five signs with different themes. This includes design, fabrication, site preparation, installation and staff costs.

Many residents said they didn’t like a proposed design the city publicized in September , which prompted the survey. The proposed design included a blue human figure lifting a red human figure with three balloons. “Puyallup” and “Home of the Washington State Fair” were displayed in big letters underneath the figures.

The project is paused until city officials get the results of the survey.

