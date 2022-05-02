ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘He was a peacemaker’: Parents of Patrick Lyoya want son remembered for more than fatal police shooting

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been nearly a month since the death of Patrick Lyoya. A Grand Rapids police officer killed the Congolese man during a struggle after a traffic stop on April 4. The Michigan State Police submitted its investigation to the Kent County prosecutor, and his death has sparked protests and renewed calls...

Comments / 12

3d ago

Really??? Is that why his current and past Seven Year Criminal History demonstrate and doesn't back that up? Please explain how this "Peace Keeping" Criminal Thug keeps the peace when he Deliberately disobeys Police instructions, Drives around and has been arrested in Stolen Cars, been arrested for beating women, included a pregnant female as well! You mean this 'Peace Keeper' who ran from the police, fought, wrestled and tried to disarm GR Police Officier while trying to be detained for yet another vehicle violation? Is that the actions of a Peace Keeper? Is this what Peace Keepers Do?!

Beth LaCross
2d ago

He will be known for his police record and not following kindergarten directions from an officer of the law and was shot due to his inability to follow directions .

Rodney Frazer
3d ago

a peacemaker with a warrant out for domestic violence go figure right.

Related
CBS Detroit

Praise, Few Blemishes In File Of Grand Rapids Cop Who Shot Patrick Lyoya

(AP) – A Michigan police officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head had no complaints of excessive force against him but much praise for traffic stops that turned up drugs, guns and people wanted for crimes, according to his personnel file. Records released Friday by Grand Rapids police show Christopher Schurr received more than a dozen letters of recognition since becoming an officer in 2015. The incidents sometimes began with a stop because of a missing brake light or a driver’s sudden swift turn. “Your quick and professional actions resulted in another firearm being removed from the...
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS Detroit

Student Dies After Shooting Himself At School In Upper Peninsula

(CBS DETROIT) – A Michigan student has died following a self-inflicted gunshot wound while at school. On Tuesday, April 26, at about 12:30 p.m. the student shot himself while in the bathroom of Aspen Ridge School, according to Michigan State Police. Aspen Ridge provides education for elementary and middle school students in Ishpeming. Ishpeming is located in Marquette County, in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. At the time of the shooting, an MSP trooper had been giving a presentation to some of the students at the school. The trooper at the school immediately responded, and provided first aid. Additional patrol units and EMS were called to the scene. EMS then transported the boy to a hospital in Marquette, where he succumbed to his injuries. Police say Aspen Ridge was placed on lockdown and they cleared the building, finding no threat to other students. The NICE Community School District schools were closed on Wednesday due to the incident. Police will continue to investigate. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ISHPEMING, MI
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
