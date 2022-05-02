ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lil Xan Releases a Health Update and Announces New Tour Dates

By Shawn Grant
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLil Xan is vibrating higher in all spheres of life now that he has a fresh team and a free head. The platinum recording artist’s upcoming Born Dead Tour, which will take out on...

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
Mick Jagger says Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud are the reason there is "still a bit of life in rock 'n' roll"

Mick Jagger has praised Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud for making sure there is still "life in rock 'n' roll". In conversation with The Independent, The Rolling Stones frontman discussed the rock landscape in the modern era, expressing what he sees as a recent lack of young bands taking the genre forward and pointing to MGK and Yungblud as two artists finally bucking the trend.
Pastor Sues Kanye West for Being Sample on ‘DONDA’ Single “Come to Life”

Kanye West will have another day in court. The Sunday Service creator is being sued by a pastor for his sermon being included in the DONDA album. According to TMZ, Bishop David Paul Moten stated his sermon was used on the single “Come To Life” without permission. In the suit, Moten states he is appearing in 20% of the song, a total of 70 seconds. The song in full is just over five minutes long.
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
Yo Gotti Signs First R&B Artist Lehla Samia to CMG

Yo Gotti has signed R&B artist Lehla Samia to his legendary CMG record company in collaboration with Interscope Records, making her the first woman to join the imprint’s ranks and heralding CMG’s growth into the R&B genre. “I’m proud to welcome Lehla to the CMG family,” Gotti said....
Run the Jewels and More Set for #iVoted Festival 2022

The #iVoted Festival, which in 2020 produced the world’s largest single-night digital concert, is returning for the 2022 midterm elections. On Election Day, November 8th, 2022, the #iVoted Festival will take place virtually. Fans can RSVP to watch the Mandolin-hosted stream by taking a picture outside their polling location or at home with their blank, unmarked ballot. Underage fans RSVP by informing the #iVoted Festival about the election for which they will be 18 and why they are enthusiastic to vote. Non-citizens and ineligible voters can RSVP by stating which artist they are most looking forward to seeing. Fans can sign up for the festival’s email list to be notified when the RSVP site opens later this year.
Cxmmunity’s Ryan Johnson Highlights Why Diversity is Needed in eSports Ahead of Experience at Buckhead Theater with Duke Deuce

Cxmmunity is an organization dedicated to increasing minority representation in gaming for an evening where music and esports collide. Cxmmunty’s entertainment arm, Cxnnections, will curate a living room-style gaming experience, complete with old school consoles and classic titles such as Tekken, Super Smash Bros., Street Fighter, and more, for attendees to enjoy alongside musical performances by Duke Deuce, Metro Marrs, and Deante Hitchcock.
Saba Teases Collaboration with No I.D. After Receiving 120 Beats

Earlier this year, Saba dropped off his new album Few Good Things. The stellar effort brought in collaborations with G Herbo and Krayzie Bone. Now Saba has his eyes on another collaboration with No I.D. Appearing on Apple Music 1 with Ebro Darden, Sabab talked about the Few Good Things...
Joyner Lucas Using His Tully Start Up to Offer Independent Artists a Chance to Appear On Remix to Platinum-Selling “Isis”

Joyner Lucas, a Grammy-nominated musician, and entrepreneur is allowing indie artists to participate in a remix of his platinum-selling hit “Isis (feat. Logic)” from his critically acclaimed album ADHD, through his firm Tully. Additionally, Lucas said that his company, Tully, will soon provide independent musicians with music distribution services.
Jhene Aiko Named Mental Health Is Health Ambassador in Los Angeles

The City of Los Angeles and Didi Hirsch, the premier provider of whole-person mental health and crisis care, honored Jhené Aiko as a Mental Health Is Health Ambassador on the steps of City Hall on Friday, April 29th. “There’s no coincidence that we are on this earth with billions...
