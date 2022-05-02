Lil Xan Releases a Health Update and Announces New Tour Dates

The #iVoted Festival, which in 2020 produced the world’s largest single-night digital concert, is returning for the 2022 midterm elections. On Election Day, November 8th, 2022, the #iVoted Festival will take place virtually. Fans can RSVP to watch the Mandolin-hosted stream by taking a picture outside their polling location or at home with their blank, unmarked ballot. Underage fans RSVP by informing the #iVoted Festival about the election for which they will be 18 and why they are enthusiastic to vote. Non-citizens and ineligible voters can RSVP by stating which artist they are most looking forward to seeing. Fans can sign up for the festival’s email list to be notified when the RSVP site opens later this year.
