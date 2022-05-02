Laredoan achieves fastest time in triathlon made up of five Ironman competitions

Carlos Pena was recognized by the county commissioner's court for his completion of the Brazil Ultra Tri. The race was made up of swimming, biking and running and the distances were equivalent to five iron man competitions. (Courtesy Photo)

With an iron resolve, Laredoan Carlos Pena completed the Brazil Ultra Tri -- made up of an 11.8-mile swim, a 559.2-mile bike ride and a 131-mile run. This was done over the course of 97 hours and 18 minutes, and his efforts were recognized by the county this week.

An Ironman consists of a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike and 26.2-mile run. And the Ultra Tri saw five athletes take on the Continuous Quintuplo category, which is the course of five Ironman competitions at once.

Pena placed the fastest time against Ferenc Szoyi from Hungary and Sergio Cordeiro from Brazil. Both trailed behind Pena with a completion time of 101:20:00 and 107:57:00, respectively.

On Friday, Pena travels to Mexico for an Ultraman Non -Stop race, which will consist of a 6-mile swim, 265-mile bike ride and 52.4-mile run; he will have 36 hours to complete the race. However, after the grueling Brazil Ultra Quintuplo Continuous, Pena’s next goal is set for October.

That month, he will work to complete 10 Ironman competitions in 10 days -- one competition per day.

“The motivation is to know how far you can go. Knowing that each time, you can go farther,” Pena said. Over the past years, his limit was to three Ironman competitions in a row, which then increased to five this past year. Setting his goal to 10 in October will be a test of his limits and see how far he can go.

Beyond a strong discipline and a healthy and structured training regiment, it takes strong resolve and confidence to go the mile. Pena said that similar to weight training, starting off with low weights and pushing forward will ultimately yield favorable results.

His training consists of 25 hours a week, with five hours in the morning and several hours after work. As for the nature of the races he plans to compete in, a majority of his training consists of swimming, biking and running.

When asked if shorter races seemed trivial compared to a race like the Continuous Quintuplo, Pena said that every race comes with a challenge and there is some pain. What does change is that he is more confident with every race, and he challenges himself to get better times in every new Ironman competition. Pushing through the pain, his motivation to finish the race is what gets him over the finish line each time.

“You are there, you have already gone through your training, your family and friends are supporting you and waiting for you to succeed and finish your race,” Pena added. "That motivation helps you continue despite your body hurting. You keep going."

Pena began to compete in 2013 and participated in multiple Ironman and ultra-marathons over the course of the last nine years, leading up to the Brazil Ultra Tri. The accomplishment drew both awe and disbelief during the commissioner court meeting as a simple Ironman is an already tough feat for an average person.

He said that when he first started nine years ago, he had seen multiple Ironman competition documentaries that inspired him. Watching them do what felt like near-impossible feats inspired him to take part in his first Ironman competition and led to his many completions over the years.

“It is possible. All you need is first and foremost that you like it, and second the discipline. Stay dedicated and anything is possible,” Pena said.

During the Brazil competition, Pena said that over the span of the four days, his wife accompanied him throughout the race, and he ate his solid foods like pizza, bread and calorie rich foods in order to sustain the increased burning of calories. In the span of the four days, Pena lost 10 pounds amid the intense workout and slept a total of six hours through small breaks.

“On behalf of Webb County and members of the court, we like to congratulate Carlos Pena for all his accomplishments and encouraging our community that with determination anything is possible,” the county stated.