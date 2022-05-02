Looking to buy an RV? This large Puyallup show is back for the first time since 2019

RV owners and those looking to join their ranks will get a chance to gather at a large-scale event in Puyallup before this summer.

The Puyallup RV Show is returning to the Puyallup fairgrounds May 5-8. The last time the show occurred was in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. This year marks its 46th anniversary, according to the show’s news release.

Tickets are only available online at puyalluprvshow.com . The cost is $12 for adults and $11 for seniors or those active in the military. Children 17 years old and younger are free with a paid adult admission. Parking is free at the Blue Lot.

Show hours are from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Attendees are encouraged to drop off a nonperishable food item at the entrance for the Emergency Food Network.

The first 500 attendees will get a voucher for a free Fisher scone Thursday and Friday.

There will be free seminars as well as hitching and unhitching demonstrations. There will also be beer and wine for sale, which visitors can take with them as they walk around.

The “People Mover” will be available for those who need a ride around the fairgrounds.

Those who do not get to see everything they want at the show in one day can get a free ticket to return at the information booth in the Showplex Building.

RV sales skyrocketed during the pandemic. Factories made over 150,000 more RV shipments in 2021 compared to 2020, according to the news release.

“It’s a great opportunity for people to shop and compare all the new models and late-model pre-owned RVs, talk to manufacturer representatives and network with thousands of like-minded RV enthusiasts,” show director Dave Helgeson said in the news release.