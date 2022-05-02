ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susquehanna, PA

Pa. State Police Investigate Hospital Parking Lot Assault in Susquehanna

By Kathy Whyte
 3 days ago
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an incident in which a woman reported being shoved into her car and choked while in the parking lot of the Endless Mountains Health Center in Susquehanna. Troopers responded to the report of an assault shortly after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 26. Several...

Binghamton, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

