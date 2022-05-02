ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webb County, TX

Webb County Sheriff’s office hold vigil for National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

By David Gomez Jr.
Laredo Morning Times
 3 days ago
Webb County sheriff Martin Cuellar hosted a vigil in honor of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

National Crime Victims’ Rights Week 2022 took place last week where a candlelit vigil at Lake Casa Blanca State Park was held in honor of victims and survivors of impacted families.

Hosted by Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar, who was unavailable to attend due to an urgent matter, the vigil was treated with respect in remembrance of the victims of unfortunate crimes for the bereaved.

Prayers, poems and songs were read and sung aloud which culminated in a balloon release that took the shape of a rosary at least 30 feet long. The song sung: Amor Eterno.

Maria de Hoyos, a victim’s family member, shed tears as she shared a poem in Spanish with the crowd that she called, “La Cadena Quebrada.”

City leaders and employees were among those in attendance with most families wearing T-shirts commemorating their fallen loved ones.

“I’d just like to thank the Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Martin Cuellar for putting everything together, for getting everybody out here and for getting all the agencies together to host this candlelight vigil,” said Assistant County Attorney Ruben Arce, who was at the event on behalf of Webb County Attorney Marco Montemayor.

“When they asked me to speak, I looked up exactly what the definition of a victim was … but what the definition doesn’t say is that person has a name, a family, and that person is going through a traumatic event.”

On behalf of Cuellar’s absence, Executive Chief of the Webb County Sheriff’s Office Scott G. Avant shared a few words with the families and law enforcement at the event.

“I also wanted to take this opportunity to thank our law enforcement partners, our prosecutor’s offices and all non-governmental organizations for the outstanding work they all do for providing services and care to crime victims as well as their families,” Avant said.

Avant continued to acknowledge the support given to the families.

“We must ensure to enforce victim’s rights by expending taxes and services,” he said.

Avant closed out his speech with a prayer for the victims and their families.

A line formed, and one by one, families set small, battery-powered candles upon shelves in honor of the fallen. Tears, hugs and memories were shared after the ceremony.

#Crime#County Attorney#Vigil#Webb County Sheriff#The Sheriff S Office
