City Council to discuss requests made by councilmembers

Laredo City Council will meet Monday evening along with requests from councilmembers to discuss a possible explanation that occurred with three recent waterline breaks, the expansion of the World Trade Bridge and a city-wide event hosted at Uni-Trade Stadium.

A request by Councilmember Ruben A Gutierrez Jr. will look into an explanation of what the cause of the three waterline breaks were which occurred mid- to late-April in the Gateway City and its surrounding area.

Another request made by Gutierrez is why council is not receiving information about waterline breaks, criminal activity, major accidents and more.

From Councilmember Dr. Marte A. Martinez comes a request for the discussion of possible action to explore the viability of delegating control of the city’s water and sewer system away from a city-owned utility, managed by an independent board of trustees, as any other matters will be brought up as well.

A stand out from the consent agenda is to accommodate increasing traffic volumes, as the World Trade Bridge is expected to ratify the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding between both local governments which include the City of Laredo and Gobierno del Estado de Tamaulipas.

Currently there is no sitting or interim city attorney, and the city is being counseled by Bojorquez Law Firm, which Interim City Manager Samuel Keith Selman is expected to pay upwards of $95,000 in a contractual agreement. The firm has currently been paid almost $25k for their services.

A presentation of the possible actions on the Bi-National River Park are expected to take place, and the expected hosting of a Fourth of July event at Uni-Trade Stadium is being considered as well.

Uni-Trade has been known to host a fireworks display before, but the stadium had to go under repairs for some time to fix major issues . Tecolotes general manager Cuitlahuac Rodriguez confirmed previously to Laredo Morning Times that the repairs were completed .

There is still no word what kind of event is expected to take place, but Independence Park and the Sisters of Mercy waterpark are expected to host a fireworks display July 3 at Independence Park and July 4 at the waterpark.

