City Council to discuss requests made by councilmembers

By David Gomez Jr.
Laredo Morning Times
 3 days ago
Laredo City Council will meet Monday evening along with requests from councilmembers to discuss a possible explanation that occurred with three recent waterline breaks, the expansion of the World Trade Bridge and a city-wide event hosted at Uni-Trade Stadium. (Christian Alejandro Ocampo / Christian Alejandro Ocampo)

A request by Councilmember Ruben A Gutierrez Jr. will look into an explanation of what the cause of the three waterline breaks were which occurred mid- to late-April in the Gateway City and its surrounding area.

Another request made by Gutierrez is why council is not receiving information about waterline breaks, criminal activity, major accidents and more.

From Councilmember Dr. Marte A. Martinez comes a request for the discussion of possible action to explore the viability of delegating control of the city’s water and sewer system away from a city-owned utility, managed by an independent board of trustees, as any other matters will be brought up as well.

A stand out from the consent agenda is to accommodate increasing traffic volumes, as the World Trade Bridge is expected to ratify the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding between both local governments which include the City of Laredo and Gobierno del Estado de Tamaulipas.

Currently there is no sitting or interim city attorney, and the city is being counseled by Bojorquez Law Firm, which Interim City Manager Samuel Keith Selman is expected to pay upwards of $95,000 in a contractual agreement. The firm has currently been paid almost $25k for their services.

A presentation of the possible actions on the Bi-National River Park are expected to take place, and the expected hosting of a Fourth of July event at Uni-Trade Stadium is being considered as well.

Uni-Trade has been known to host a fireworks display before, but the stadium had to go under repairs for some time to fix major issues . Tecolotes general manager Cuitlahuac Rodriguez confirmed previously to Laredo Morning Times that the repairs were completed .

There is still no word what kind of event is expected to take place, but Independence Park and the Sisters of Mercy waterpark are expected to host a fireworks display July 3 at Independence Park and July 4 at the waterpark.

Laredo Morning Times

UISD general counsel responds to conflict of interest allegation

United Independent School District's general counsel released a statement following allegations made at a board meeting last week by a local attorney about a possible conflict of interest. During the public comment portion of April 20's meeting, local attorney George Altgelt alleged that it was a conflict of interest for custodial services to be contracted out to a member of the Board of Education. Jaime Garcia, a lawyer with Trautmann & Garcia Attorneys at Law, PLLC whose firm represents UISD as general counsel provided more information this week to the background of the contract which was awarded back...
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Laredo Morning Times

