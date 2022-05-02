Florida Man Arrested for Drunk Driving and Hand Grenade Possession Screenshot

Florida Man News By Evan Green

A Florida man was arrested for drunk driving, and was discovered to have a hand grenade inside of his car.

George Stefanic was pulled over in Wesley Chapel after swerving out of his lane. He was believed to be impaired, and a breathalyzer test confirmed this.

Police then found what looked to be a hand grenade in Stefanic’s car, and so they contacted the state fire marshal to investigate the bomb.

Currently, Stefanic is charged with a misdemeanor DUI, but more charges may be pending depending on the results of the bomb investigation.