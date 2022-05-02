Two Michigan Men Dead after Trench Collapse SCDN Photo Archive

Michigan State News By Evan Green

The collapse of a drainage trench in Michigan has resulted in the death of two men.

The unidentified victims were working on building the trench in Lowell when it collapsed. Both of their bodies were found later that night.

The trench was around 14-feet-deep and was going to serve as the drainage system for a pole barn.

It is currently unknown what may have caused the trench to collapse, but officers are still investigating the incident. Currently, they do not believe that foul play was involved.