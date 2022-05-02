ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Two Michigan Men Dead after Trench Collapse

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10gmpc_0fQLnEZ400
Two Michigan Men Dead after Trench CollapseSCDN Photo Archive

Michigan State News By Evan Green

The collapse of a drainage trench in Michigan has resulted in the death of two men.

The unidentified victims were working on building the trench in Lowell when it collapsed. Both of their bodies were found later that night.

The trench was around 14-feet-deep and was going to serve as the drainage system for a pole barn.

It is currently unknown what may have caused the trench to collapse, but officers are still investigating the incident. Currently, they do not believe that foul play was involved.

Comments / 1

Related
SCDNReports

Michigan Man Wanted in Double Murder Case

Michigan Man Wanted in Double Murder CaseScreenshot. A Michigan man is wanted by police after reportedly killing two sisters, one of which was a teenager. Christopher Lewis Greer is suspected of killing his girlfriend Dominique Parchman, 30, and her younger sister Shyanna Hall, who was 18 at the time of the shooting.
MICHIGAN STATE
SCDNReports

Michigan Man Found Guilty of Murdering Family

Michigan Man Found Guilty of Murdering FamilyScreenshot. A Michigan man has been found guilty of murdering a six-year-old boy, his father, and his father’s girlfriend. Nicholas Raad Bahri reportedly shot and killed the boy and his father’s girlfriend in their home in Warren. The father’s body was found separately in a burned car in Detroit.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox 19

Police: Monroe teen dies after jumping out of moving vehicle

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - A Monroe teen has died from injuries three days after police say she jumped from a moving car while her mother was driving. Family members of Angelina Jones, 14, describe her a typical teenager who loved making TikTok videos, music and dancing. In a statement to...
MONROE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Accidents
City
Lowell, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Central Illinois Proud

Name of pedestrians killed in Sunday crash released, driver arrested

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The names of the two people who died after being hit by a car in East Peoria Sunday night have been released. Andrea Rosewicz, 43, of Avon, Ohio, and 55-year-old Paul Prowant of Seattle, Washington were pronounced dead by Tazewell County Coroner Charles R. Hanley.
EAST PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trench#Accident#Michigan Men Dead
99.1 WFMK

A Homeless Colony Was Found Living Inside This Abandoned Muskegon, Michigan School

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Muskegon's Phillips Elementary School opened for business in 1946. It was a typical elementary school for the time, handling classes from Kindergarten through sixth grade. It started small, with only six rooms; a gym and more classrooms were added in later years.
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive

Man, 33, found dead at Michigan hotel, police say

ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, MI – Michigan State Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 33-year-old man who was found dead in a hotel room during a welfare check, FOX 2 Detroit reports. Troopers were called to the Baymont Hotel on Eight Mile Road in Royal Oak Township around...
ROYAL OAK, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
The Grand Rapids Press

27-year-old man killed in 2-car crash in U.P.

CALUMET TOWNSHIP, MI -- The Michigan State Police are investigating a two-car crash that took place Wednesday, leaving one man dead and two women injured. According to WLUC-6, the crash happened around 5:50 p.m. on M-26 near Henwood Road. Investigators believe a car being driven by a 27-year-old Calumet man...
ACCIDENTS
SCDNReports

Ohio Teenagers Injured After Prom Night Crash

Ohio Teenagers Injured After Prom Night CrashSCDN Photo Archive. Two 18-year-olds were injured in a car crash that took place after they left their high school prom. The unnamed teenagers were in a truck that they had taken to prom in Washington Court House when the driver lost control and hit a stop sign and tree.
OHIO STATE
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
127K+
Followers
5K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy