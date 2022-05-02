ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plain City, OH

Ohio Man Arrested and Shot After Shooting at Police

SCDNReports
 3 days ago

Ohio Man Arrested and Shot After Shooting at Police

Ohio State News By Evan Green

A man in Ohio was arrested after a domestic violence incident led to him shooting at police officers.

Police were called to a home in Plain City on a report of domestic assault. When they arrived, the man inside the home began firing a gun at the officers.

More officers arrived, and more shots were both heard inside the home and fired at the officers.

The police then shot the unidentified male, who was taken into custody and transported to a hospital.

The man was reported to be in stable condition, and no officers were injured in the shooting.

Cheryl Richeson
3d ago

Everyone needs to respect the police, so everyone is safe . They have a dangerous job and are here to protect us. Let them be able to go home safe.

