Knoxville, TN

Knoxville Police Asking for Help in Their Investigation into a North Knoxville Double Fatality Shooting

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKnoxville Police continue their investigation into a shooting in the parking lot of a bar in Fountain City. Police say a fight broke out in the parking lot...

US News and World Report

Police: 2 in Biker Gangs Fatally Shot Outside Tennessee Bar

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two members of motorcycle gangs were fatally shot during a fight that broke out in the parking lot of a Tennessee bar Friday night, police said. According to Knoxville police, a preliminary investigation determined that a member of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club and a member of the Pagans Motorcycle Club were killed in the shooting outside Hatmaker’s Bar & Grill.
KNOXVILLE, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

2 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Knoxville bar

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two people died, and two others were injured after a Friday night shooting at a bar in Knoxville, Tennessee, police confirmed. According to police, the shooting occurred at around 9:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Hatmaker’s Bar and Grill in the Fountain City community, WBIR-TV reported.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Knoxville, TN
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Knoxville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
