Isotopes close out 6-game home stand with a 16-8 victory over Sacramento

By Jared Chester
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Isotopes finished out their homestand with the Sacramento River Cats on a high note. They won 16-8 on Sunday. The Isotopes racked up 16 runs on 21 hits in this victory.

With this win, the Isotopes split the series with Sacramento, three games apiece, and they will now hit the road for six games. The Isotopes will kick off their series in Oklahoma City on Tuesday at 10:05 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

