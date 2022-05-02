ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Oil boycott vs Russia would be economically viable, German finance minister says

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
BERLIN, May 2 (Reuters) - The German government is open to discussing an oil boycott against Russia and such a move would be economically viable, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Monday.

Lindner added that European Union countries would be impacted differently by an oil embargo, and would have to be considerate of each other and help each other.

