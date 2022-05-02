14-year-old Indiana Boy Shot & Killed Brother

Indiana boy killed by brother MGN

Indiana State News by Cyn Mackley

A 14-year-old Kokomo, Indiana boy has been arrested and charged with the death of his 17-year-old brother.

Kokomo Police Officers responded to a home in the 200 block of Rainbow Circle after they received a report that someone was shot. When police arrived on the scene, they discovered a 17-year-old boy with gunshot wounds. The boy told police his 14-year-old brother shot him and ran away.

An air ambulance rushed the wounded teen to an Indianapolis hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Officers located the 14-year-old brother a mile away from the home and took him into custody. Police charged him with murder and transported him to the Kinsey Youth Center.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone having additional information is asked to contact Detective Austin Bailey at 765-456-7280, at abailey@cityofkokomo.org, or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017.

You may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with your anonymous tip.