Britain could be “plunged into the sea” by an underwater nuclear strike, a host on Russian state television has threatened.Dmitry Kiselyov, a key propagandist for Vladimir Putin, used his show on Sunday night to suggest an attack on UK using a Poseidon underwater drone could be a possible course of action for Russia.Mr Kiselyov said the weapon would trigger a radioactive tidal wave and plunge Britain “to the depths of the ocean”.He added: “This tidal wave is also a carrier of extremely high doses of radiation. Surging over Britain, it will turn whatever is left of them into radioactive...

U.K. ・ 3 DAYS AGO