Hurricanes-Bruins Stanley Cup Playoff series predictions: Here’s what people are saying

The Carolina Hurricanes and Boston Bruins will meet in the Stanley Cup Playoffs this week for the third time in four years. In those two previous meetings, the Bruins have been the end of the Hurricanes’ season.

This year, the Bruins fell flat in the three games the teams played, with the Canes winning all three by a combined total of 16-1. Ouch.

But, this is the postseason, and if Boston has proven anything in the past decade and a half, it’s that they always seem to find the energy for a run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Pundits and prognosticators from around the hockey world have started to weigh in on what they think might happen in this series.

First, here’s what the books have to say:

Betting odds

▪ According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Carolina Hurricanes had the sixth-best odds to win the Stanley Cup at +1200. The Bruins were tied for seventh-best at +1400. The Avalanche lead that field at +350.

▪ That same DraftKings Sportsbook shifted dramatically from the beginning of the season to the end — for some clubs. But the Avalanche were the favorite back on Oct. 12, as well, at +475. The Canes, before anyone played a game, were tied in 10th at +2500, while the Bruins came in fifth at +1300.

▪ Carolina is favored to win the series by the slimmest of margins, with a betting line of -125 to Boston’s +105.

Let’s turn now to people covering the Bruins — and hockey in general in the Northeast — on a regular basis.

Boston/New England media

▪ Nick Goss, NBC Sports Boston

In a story posted Saturday, Goss made the case that the Canes will be hampered by the injury to goalie Frederik Andersen.

“The Bruins’ edge in scoring depth and slightly better defensive play should carry them to Round 2, especially if Andersen misses multiple games,” Goss wrote. Bruins in 6.

▪ Nathan Fournier, Sun Journal hockey writer

“With David Pastrnak and Hampus Lindholm back from injuries, the Boston Bruins have shown they are a well-balanced hockey team in the second half of the season. A key for the Bruins will be secondary scoring; Jake DeBrusk and Eric Haula have provided that lately. The Bruins have got solid goaltending from Linus UIllmark and Jeremy Swayman leading into the playoffs.” Bruins in 6.

▪ Matt Vautour, MassLive.com sports columnist

“If Frederik Andersen was healthy I’d probably be leaning toward something like Carolina in 6 given the regular season domination.

“But the Bruins have gotten better since the earlier meetings, and the Hurricanes don’t have a goalie I’d trust. While I’m hesitant, I’m taking Bruins in 7. ”

▪ Evan Marinofsky, Bruins beat writer, CLNS Media Network

I think this will end up being the closest, tightest series of the first round. As good as the Bruins have been in the second half, the Hurricanes are deep and have been knocking on the door of postseason success for a while.

It just feels like their year, especially given the Bruins have beaten them in two of the last three postseasons. They have to break through at some point, right? Hurricanes in 7.

Next, let’s check out some national media predictions:

National outlets

▪ Greg Wyshynski, ESPN

In his predictions, Wyshynski is effusive in his praise for the Canes. “They’re a better offensive team than Boston, full stop,” he wrote.

But, he added, “they are not a better defensive team, and that’s where I think the series swings slightly in Boston’s favor. The Hurricanes generate a ton of shots. No one is better than the Bruins in limiting high-danger shot attempts on Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman. They’ll need one of them to be the best goalie on the ice in a couple of these games, and I don’t think that’s an outrageous ask.

“I’ll take the Bruins here, as Marchand and Pastrnak — the fourth- and fifth-highest playoff scorers since 2015-16, incidentally — help prolong what might be pending free agent Patrice Bergeron’s last run in Boston. That said, this might be the biggest toss-up series in the first round.” Bruins in 7.

▪ The Athletic

Here, the outlet polled all of its hockey writers for their predictions, and gave readers the percentage of votes to win the series, and showed the percentage of writers who predicted which outcome, and by which game. Nearly 63 percent of their votes predicted a Hurricanes series win. A robust 37.5 percent said Canes in 6, with another 14 percent said Canes in 7. No one predicted a sweep, and of the 37.5 percent who picked Boston to win, none said five games, and most said it would go seven games.

Carolina Hurricanes’ goalie Antii Raanta (32) hydrates during a time-out in the second period against New Jersey on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

▪ NHL.com staff

The staff at NHL.com has 16 writers who were tabbed to pick each series and their Cup winner. Of those polled, nine writers picked the Hurricanes to advance to Round 2, while seven picked Boston to win.

Of those nine writers who picked Carolina to beat Boston, four — staff writers Tim Campbell, Tom Gulitti and Mike Zeisberger, and senior writer Dan Rosen — have the Canes advancing to the Stanley Cup Final. Only one, Gulitti, has the Canes hoisting the Cup.

▪ Joe Pantorno, Tailgate Sports

In his review for Tailgate Sports, Pantorno write: “Boston’s veteran top line will be combated by Carolina’s youthful attack, Pantorno wrote, headlined by Sebastian Aho (24) and Andrei Svechnikov (21), who combined for 67 goals and 150 points this season. In total, five Hurricanes skaters recorded at least 51 points.

“Carolina is looking to take that next step as a legitimate Stanley Cup Final contender behind a defense and a penalty kill that has been the best in the NHL.” Hurricanes in 6.

And finally, predictions closer to home:

News & Observer journalists

▪ Chip Alexander, News & Observer beat writer

While the injury to goalie Frederik Andersen is a concern, the Canes are the more balanced team and could be the hungrier team.

Rod Brind’Amour keeps pushing the Canes higher and higher, and they’re determined to take the next step in the playoffs. Now, if they can just keep Brad Marchand from getting under their skin ... Hurricanes in 6.

Carolina’s Hurricanes’ Jordan Staal (11) reacts with teammates Brett Pesce (22), Brady Skjei (76) and Nino Niederreiter (21) after scorIng a open net goal to secure a 4-2 victory over Winnipeg in the third period on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

▪ Luke DeCock, News & Observer columnist

My prediction on this series, were it to come about, was set in October. Even six games into the season, it was clear that whatever mojo the Bruins had over the Hurricanes was gone.

Brad Marchand’s little automotive spat with Vincent Trocheck in January drove the point home: You don’t beef down. The once-ascendant Bruins knocked out the Hurricanes twice on the way up; the ascending Hurricanes will knock out the Bruins on their way down. Hurricanes in 5.

▪ Justin Pelletier, Deputy Regional Sports Editor

You’d think this was a hard one for me, being from New England, but a Carolina transplant. But my allegiance growing up was neither to the Bruins nor the eventual Hurricanes in Hartford. I like to think that gives me a more objective view here.

The Hurricanes were, just by the eye test, among the best five teams in the NHL through what would have been the Olympic break. They retooled from a year ago, they’re fast, skilled, gritty when they need to be and have solid goaltending depth.

But the past two months have been a bit more of a slog. The Bruins on the other hand have been streaky all season. They, too, are more than a one-line wonder, but I think their depth will have a hard time against the Canes’ four-line attack in the end. Also, even without Frederik Andersen, I think Raanta/Kochetkov > Ullmark/Swayman. It won’t be easy. Boston is dangerous and very capable of stealing this series. But I don’t think it does. Hurricanes in 6.

Now, what do you say?