SIXERS NOW 7 1/2-DOG AT HEAT (UP FROM 4 1/2) TONIGHT!

James Harden hasn’t been his usual self not only in the playoffs but ever since he joined the Philadelphia 76ers, and his numbers prove that as well. When Joel Embiid was ruled out for Games 1 and 2 of their playoffs series with the Miami Heat because of a head injury, many thought that Harden would be able to step up and carry the offensive load for the team like he used to when he was with the Houston Rockets. Considered one of the best scorers of the generation, many believed that it was just the right opportunity for The Beard to take a leading role again and get back to his scoring ways.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO