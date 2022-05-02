ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

SIXERS NOW 7 1/2-DOG AT HEAT (UP FROM 4 1/2) TONIGHT!

By admin
fastphillysports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Heat opened as a 4 1/2-point favorite and the line had moved to Miami -7 1/2 this morning with the total set at 207 points. The UNDER is 4-1 in Philly’s last five games and 5-0...

fastphillysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

76ers Star Notes A Key Problem With No Joel Embiid

The Philadelphia 76ers had a heck of a night on Monday in Game 1 against the Miami Heat. Philly was missing their star player, Joel Embiid, and they knew that would hurt them in many ways. Sure enough, the Heat were able to bat the 76ers around like a cat...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Concerning James Harden stats will worry Sixers fans

James Harden hasn’t been his usual self not only in the playoffs but ever since he joined the Philadelphia 76ers, and his numbers prove that as well. When Joel Embiid was ruled out for Games 1 and 2 of their playoffs series with the Miami Heat because of a head injury, many thought that Harden would be able to step up and carry the offensive load for the team like he used to when he was with the Houston Rockets. Considered one of the best scorers of the generation, many believed that it was just the right opportunity for The Beard to take a leading role again and get back to his scoring ways.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
Yardbarker

LeBron James Praises Sixers Guard Tyrese Maxey on Twitter

As the Philadelphia 76ers participated in their second-round matchup against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was tuned into the action. For the Sixers, their Game 2 performance against Miami as a whole wasn’t exactly ideal. Despite keeping the game within arm’s reach through...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Miami Heat: 3 bold predictions for Game 3 vs. Sixers in 2022 Eastern Conference Semifinals

The Miami Heat have quietly looked spectacular thus far in the playoffs. They easily handled the Atlanta Hawks in the opening round, and currently hold a 2-0 series lead on the Philadelphia 76ers in the conference semifinals. To be completely honest, they have been aided a bit by injuries to opposing stars. Early on in the series with the Hawks, Atlanta lost their center Clint Capela who is their rim protector and best defensive player. Then news broke prior to the series with the Sixers that Joel Embiid is dealing with a facial fracture and a concussion, costing him the first two games of the series. Embiid is currently listed as ‘out’ for Game 3, but that could change is he passes concussion protocols. Knowing that, we’ll be making our Miami Heat three bold predictions for Game 3 vs. Sixers in the 2022 Eastern Conference Semifinals.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jojo
Yardbarker

Tobias Harris Highlights Changes Sixers Need to Make for Game 3

The Philadelphia 76ers' second-round series against the Miami Heat hasn't gone as planned. While the Sixers knew they would be without their top star Joel Embiid for the first two games, the team was confident they could steal a game on the road. Two games into the series, the Sixers...
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

Erik Spoelstra’s perfect response on playing Sixers without Joel Embiid shows why he’s great

It wasn’t a virtuosic performance, but the Miami Heat drew first blood in their second round series against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, hacking out a 106-92 win. The Sixers played with a huge disadvantage—figuratively and literally—as star behemoth Joel Embiid remains sidelined indefinitely due to a facial injury. But when asked about the Heat playing with more pressure due to the Sixers’ handicap, coach Erik Spoelstra had the perfect response, per the report of ESPN.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyers#Dog#Eagles#Sixers#Ftx Arena#League Running Sixers
The Spun

Sixers Fans Are Furious With Game 2 Starting Lineup

With Joel Embiid still out for Game 2 against Miami, the Sixers starting lineup was released ahead of Wednesdau night's tip-off; much to the dismay of Philly fans everywhere. Per 76ers reporter Kyle Neubeck, Doc Rivers will trot out a starting-five of James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Danny Green, Tobias Harris and... DeAndre Jordan.
NBA
Yardbarker

Sixers vs. Heat Prediction and Odds for Game 2

Sixers +9 (-108) 207 (Over -108/Under -108) I don’t think I can willingly bet on the Sixers until Embiid is back in the lineup. While Tobias Harris played well, the Sixers squandered a one-point lead at the half, getting completely outclassed in the second half in Miami. The Heat...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

James Harden’s surprising outlook on max contract with Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers have their backs against the wall. Although they initially put up a strong fight with the Miami Heat in Game 1, they eventually got ran off the floor. Although Joel Embiid may not be sidelined for as long as previously thought, he may just return to being in a massive hole. Digging the Sixers out of it will be a very difficult task.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy