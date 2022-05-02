ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

2022 State Tournament Brackets released for High School Baseball and Softball

By Jared Chester
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nG1BN_0fQLj1Ji00

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The 2022 High School Baseball and Softball State Tournaments are now set, as the NMAA released brackets on Sunday. Games will begin on Friday for class 5A, to see a full look at every bracket, from every classification follow these links:

BASEBALL: https://www.maxpreps.com/nm/baseball/playoffs/

SOFTBALL: https://www.maxpreps.com/nm/softball/playoffs/

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Police searching for man who walked out of hospital

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  Albuquerque Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who walked out of Kaseman Hospital and may not know he’s at significant risk for a medical emergency. According to APD, Michael Murphy left the hospital on Tuesday without receiving lab results. Those results showed his he’s at a high risk […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico communities at greatest risk of a wildfire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’ve been in New Mexico during wildfire season, you know the all-too-familiar smell of smoke in the air and the sound of fire trucks racing to the scene of another New Mexico wildfire. You probably remember fires in the Jemez mountains, blazes near Ruidoso, or flames in the Albuquerque foothills in […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Salina Post

Cloud County softball run-rules Central CC in non-conference finale

COLUMBUS, Neb. - Finishing off non-conference play on the road ahead of their final four games of the season, the Cloud County Community College softball team would overcome an early 2-0 deficit by scoring the final 10 runs of the game to defeat Central Community College by a final score of 10-2 in six innings at the CCC Softball Field in Columbus, Neb., on Tuesday.
CLOUD COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albuquerque, NM
Education
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Sports
City
Albuquerque, NM
Kearney Hub

Three Loper players make all-MIAA softball team

KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney senior outfielders Bri Healy and Carlee Liesch and true freshman pitcher/infielder Sydney Thomason represent UNK on the 2022 All-MIAA team. The squad is voted upon by the league’s 14 head coaches and they cannot vote for their own players. Liesch (Lincoln...
KEARNEY, NE
Deming Headlight

Deming High tennis 'Cats compete at Class 5A state tournament

DEMING – Deming High junior Sebastien Lescombes is making a return trip to the Class 5A State Tennis Tournament. This year, he will have company as three Lady Wildcat doubles teams also qualified for the spring championships. The DHS players qualified, along with Lescombes, during last week’s District 3-5A Tennis Championships in Las Cruces.
DEMING, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschoolsports#High School Baseball#Nmaa#Nexstar Media Inc#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
KRQE News 13

Woman cut off GPS monitor day she is released, warrant issued

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A woman given break after break is in trouble once again. In October, Britney Curry took a guilty plea on a charge of larceny. In July, she was accused of going onto a property and stealing catalytic converters. Curry’s sentence was suspended and she was put on probation. According to court documents, she […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

2 teens killed in Roswell homicide

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell police are investigating the shooting deaths of two teenage boys that happened Saturday afternoon. Police say the boys, 15-year-old Cameron Luna and 16-year-old Jorge Armendariz, were shot at Cahoon Park between the tennis and basketball courts off Riverside Drive around 5:00 p.m. According to a Roswell police press release, investigators say […]
ROSWELL, NM
KRQE News 13

New wildfire burning on Alamo Navajo Indian Reservation

Officials are reporting a new wildfire start on the Alamo Navajo Indian Reservation around 1:38 p.m. on April 28. It has burned 10 acres and is 0% contained. Smoke may be visible in the surrounding areas of Datil, Pie Town, Alamo, and Magdalena. Start Date: April 28 around 1:38 p.m. Location: 4 miles east of […]
ALAMO, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman dies in hospital after being dropped off with gunshot wound

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department is investigating the death of a woman who was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Police say the woman was pronounced deceased after she arrived at Presbyterian Hospital around 3 a.m. Monday morning. According to APD, homicide detectives have interviewed the male driver who took the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
KRQE News 13

New Mexico families forced to evacuate multiple times

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The evacuations in San Miguel and Mora counties keep expanding, forcing families to run and leave everything behind…again. Families News 13 spoke with fled from canyons in the area with what belongings they had for the first time, but some say they’ve had to contend with leaving everything behind for this fire […]
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

Woman arrested for shoplifting with stolen gun at Cottonwood Mall

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman accused of shoplifting and threatening employees at Cottonwood Mall with a stolen gun is now behind bars. Albuquerque police responded to the shoplifting call at Cottonwood Mall around 7:00 p.m. When police approached the suspect, Jaclyn Williams, they say she ran off. Officers were able to catch Williams and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man accused of inappropriate relationship with student out of custody

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A former coach accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student has been released from federal custody. Johnathon Bindues has been released to a halfway house under house arrest. Bindues was the girl’s track and basketball coach at Los Lunas High School. Investigators say he was exchanging sexually explicit messages with […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Charges against Carrizozo school board member could be dismissed

CARRIZOZO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Carrizozo school board member accused of failing to report child abuse against her son is on the road to having her charges dropped. Court documents show Faithe Samora agreed to enter a pre-prosecution diversion program for two years. Her husband, Jesse Samora, is accused of choking, slamming, and pinning her 12-year-old […]
CARRIZOZO, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy