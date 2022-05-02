2022 State Tournament Brackets released for High School Baseball and Softball
ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The 2022 High School Baseball and Softball State Tournaments are now set, as the NMAA released brackets on Sunday. Games will begin on Friday for class 5A, to see a full look at every bracket, from every classification follow these links:
BASEBALL: https://www.maxpreps.com/nm/baseball/playoffs/
SOFTBALL: https://www.maxpreps.com/nm/softball/playoffs/
