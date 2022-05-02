ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Underground radical Kathy Boudin dead at 78

By Anders Hagstrom
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKathy Boudin, a member of the radical militant group Weather Underground and participant in a 1981 robbery that killed two police officers and a security guard, died of cancer on Sunday. Boudin, 78, spent decades in prison for serving...

james bagos
3d ago

Hope satan had a warm homecoming event ready when she crossed over

