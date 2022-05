WATCH LIVE: Travis Meyer is tracking severe weather conditions. Portions of US-69 in Muskogee are completely shut down due to flooding, according to Storm Tracker Von Castor. Travel is strongly discouraged around Muskogee. Major flooding continues with some high-water rescues reported. Numerous stretches of US-75 are also shut down in Okmulgee County as well, from between Preston and Okmulgee, in the town of Okmulgee, and south of town.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO