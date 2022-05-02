ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elon Musk Reacts To WSJ Report That 'Shadow Crew' Of Billionaires Including Peter Thiel Pushed Him To Buy Twitter

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
 3 days ago
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk responded to a Wall Street Journal article Sunday that said the entrepreneur has a "shadow crew" of billionaires egging him on to buy Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR).

What Happened: The article was shared on Twitter by Marc Andreessen, the general partner of the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz. Musk responded by saying, “My Shadow Crew is sickkk!”

In the same thread, Musk offered to sell “Shadow Crew” merchandise to fund his purchase of the social media platform.

Why It Matters: WSJ said that the group encouraging Musk to purchase Twitter includes PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) co-founder Peter Thiel and entrepreneur David Sacks.

The post also named some “ancillary figures” like venture capitalist and early Tesla investor Steve Jurvetson, Musk’s brother Kimbal Musk. Twitter founder Jack Dorsey was also said to be encouraging Musk to take Twitter private. The group is “close-knit” and “libertarian-leaning,” according to the Journal.

Price Action: On Friday, Tesla shares closed 0.8% lower at $870.76 in the regular session and gained 0.8% in extended trading. On the same day, Twitter shares closed 0.2% lower at $49.01 in the regular session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Leopards Spots
3d ago

My account is still banned. My Pilliw guy was just re-banned. Time will tell if what we just witnessed was a change of the guard or just an exchange of wealth for some rich guy benefit we will never be told of.

oops did I say that
3d ago

lol Peter Thiel husband is a Jews and you wanted to know the Jewish connection there it's Elon musk Best friend is Jewish and married to a Jew .. just like Bidens three daughters married to Israeli Jews .. can't get anything without have the connection smh

