Why First Wave BioPharma Shares Are Tanking Today

Microsoft Corp MSFT co-founder Bill Gates on Wednesday took a swipe at Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s plan to buy microblogging site Twitter Inc TWTR in a $44 billion deal. What Happened: The 66-year old entrepreneur and investor said he is not sure about what the motives are behind the world’s richest man buying the social media company, a platform that Musk has hailed as “the bedrock of a functioning democracy” and where he has promised to return free speech.

