Chaos at Shakur Stevenson's post-fight presser!

Otto Wallin is "more than ready" to fight Deontay Wilder for the WBC heavyweight title if Tyson Fury were to vacate, according to the Swede's promoter Dmitriy Salita. Wallin (23-1) suffered the only defeat of his career to Fury in 2019 and has since strung together three impressive victories to push himself towards world title contention.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO