Chaos at Shakur Stevenson's post-fight presser!

Tyson Fury's future could become clearer this week as the WBC seek a decision on whether the two-time world heavyweight champion will follow through with plans to retire from the sport. The 33-year-old has repeatedly insisted he will be walking away from boxing after defending his world titles with a...
Otto Wallin is "more than ready" to fight Deontay Wilder for the WBC heavyweight title if Tyson Fury were to vacate, according to the Swede's promoter Dmitriy Salita. Wallin (23-1) suffered the only defeat of his career to Fury in 2019 and has since strung together three impressive victories to push himself towards world title contention.
