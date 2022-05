Can't make it to the drive-in? Head to Washington Park for a similar cinematic experience under the stars. The park's popular Summer Cinema series is back, starting May 26. Films will be screened every Wednesday at the park's bandstand starting at 8 p.m. Food trucks will be parked onsite and concessions — aka the bar — will be open. (The park notes that if you bring in your own alcohol, you may be ticketed for an open container and that bags and coolers are subject to search.)

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO