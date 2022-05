To the voters and parents of children in the Canastota School District, I am proud to endorse Scott Blanchard for the upcoming school board election. I have worked with Scott on the Village of Canastota Recreation Board for the past four years. I have learned a lot from him and can always count on his devotion and leadership on the board. Scott has risen to the position of vice president with the board and that is largely based on his efforts that he puts into everything that he does. Scott shows an amazing level of dedication to every event, big or small. The families of the community have benefited from his impact on this board.

CANASTOTA, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO