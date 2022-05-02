ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

Police investigating shooting in Saginaw

By Mid-Michigan NOW Newsroom
nbc25news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAGINAW, Mich. - Saginaw City Police and Sheriff Deputies are investigating a shooting that...

nbc25news.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Overnight shooting on MLK Blvd. leaves man in hospital

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) Just after midnight on Saturday, April 30, Lansing Police Department received calls of gunshots being fired on the 800 block of S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. near the intersection of Malcolm X St. Upon arrival, Lansing police found a man in his 30s with multiple gunshot wounds, none of which law […]
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington Township, MI
Saginaw, MI
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Saginaw, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
CBS Detroit

Student Dies After Shooting Himself At School In Upper Peninsula

(CBS DETROIT) – A Michigan student has died following a self-inflicted gunshot wound while at school. On Tuesday, April 26, at about 12:30 p.m. the student shot himself while in the bathroom of Aspen Ridge School, according to Michigan State Police. Aspen Ridge provides education for elementary and middle school students in Ishpeming. Ishpeming is located in Marquette County, in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. At the time of the shooting, an MSP trooper had been giving a presentation to some of the students at the school. The trooper at the school immediately responded, and provided first aid. Additional patrol units and EMS were called to the scene. EMS then transported the boy to a hospital in Marquette, where he succumbed to his injuries. Police say Aspen Ridge was placed on lockdown and they cleared the building, finding no threat to other students. The NICE Community School District schools were closed on Wednesday due to the incident. Police will continue to investigate. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ISHPEMING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#City Police#Washington Ave#Violent Crime#Mid Michigan
99.1 WFMK

A Homeless Colony Was Found Living Inside This Abandoned Muskegon, Michigan School

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Muskegon's Phillips Elementary School opened for business in 1946. It was a typical elementary school for the time, handling classes from Kindergarten through sixth grade. It started small, with only six rooms; a gym and more classrooms were added in later years.
MUSKEGON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Woman fatally shot on Detroit’s northwest side, police say

DETROIT – A 24-year-old woman was fatally shot Saturday morning on Detroit’s northwest side, police said. The shooting happened at 9:45 a.m. on Schaefer Highway in Detroit, according to officials. The woman was allegedly shot by a man who fled the scene. Officials said that the victim was...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

2 men living in Michigan illegally arrested in Oakland County drug bust

DETROIT – A Mexican and Chinese national have been arrested during a $1 million cocaine drug bust. Officials state that the Oakland County Narcotics Enforcement Team (NET) made the arrest on April 21. Undercover detectives discovered 10 kilos of cocaine, $3,600 in cash, and a handgun during the bust.

Comments / 0

Community Policy