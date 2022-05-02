ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clio, MI

Students set to return to Clio school after several were hospitalized due to illness

By Remi Murrey, Caleb Holloway
nbc25news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLIO, Mich. - Students at Edgerton Elementary in the Clio district are set to return to classes on Monday after five kindergarteners were taken to the hospital last Friday due to illness. The school ended up evacuating and sending all students home for...

nbc25news.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Detroit

Student Dies After Shooting Himself At School In Upper Peninsula

(CBS DETROIT) – A Michigan student has died following a self-inflicted gunshot wound while at school. On Tuesday, April 26, at about 12:30 p.m. the student shot himself while in the bathroom of Aspen Ridge School, according to Michigan State Police. Aspen Ridge provides education for elementary and middle school students in Ishpeming. Ishpeming is located in Marquette County, in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. At the time of the shooting, an MSP trooper had been giving a presentation to some of the students at the school. The trooper at the school immediately responded, and provided first aid. Additional patrol units and EMS were called to the scene. EMS then transported the boy to a hospital in Marquette, where he succumbed to his injuries. Police say Aspen Ridge was placed on lockdown and they cleared the building, finding no threat to other students. The NICE Community School District schools were closed on Wednesday due to the incident. Police will continue to investigate. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ISHPEMING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clio, MI
Local
Michigan Education
Local
Michigan Health
Clio, MI
Education
99.1 WFMK

A Homeless Colony Was Found Living Inside This Abandoned Muskegon, Michigan School

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Muskegon's Phillips Elementary School opened for business in 1946. It was a typical elementary school for the time, handling classes from Kindergarten through sixth grade. It started small, with only six rooms; a gym and more classrooms were added in later years.
MUSKEGON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Elementary School#Mich Students#Edgerton Elementary#The Sheriff S Office
MLive

Man, 33, found dead at Michigan hotel, police say

ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, MI – Michigan State Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 33-year-old man who was found dead in a hotel room during a welfare check, FOX 2 Detroit reports. Troopers were called to the Baymont Hotel on Eight Mile Road in Royal Oak Township around...
ROYAL OAK, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
WILX-TV

Body of missing 1-year-old boy found in Michigan creek

KENT COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities have confirmed the body of a missing 1-year-old boy was recovered Monday morning in Buck Creek. Police said he was found about one mile north of where he went missing. According to authorities, the boy was last seen Sunday at about 11 a.m. in Byron Township.
KENT COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy