Report: More than a dozen horses dead after Georgetown barn burns to the ground

At least 20 horses were killed as a result of a barn fire in Scott County over the weekend, according to the Herald-Leader’s news reporting partner WKYT.

The fire started early Sunday morning at Brannon Stables on Iron Works Pike, according to WKYT. Firefighters told WKYT that by the time they responded to the scene, the barn had completely burned to the ground.

Firefighters will be at the scene this week to try to determine what happened, WKYT said.

“We are grateful and humbled by the outpouring of love and support,” said Nancy Brannon, one of the owners of Brannon Stables, in a Facebook post. “At this point, we are focusing on putting one foot in front of the other. If I have missed responding to a call or message, please know that it is still deeply appreciated.”

Brannon Stables is an all service equine facility that concentrates on training, lessons, breeding and all aspects of the equine industry, according to its Facebook page.

“I made so many friends while there but it’s also where I met Fish,” Kayla Mack wrote in a Facebook post. “Fish was an amazing horse and was the horse I showed for my first year as an amateur. He made me into a better rider and gave me that true big show horse experience. He was the biggest love bug and always gave 110% in the ring.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been setup to raise funds for Brannon Stables. Over $50,000 has been raised as of Monday morning, and the link’s goal is to raise $100,000.