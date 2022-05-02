What to know: More businesses now qualify for the Business Recovery Grant Program

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—The North Carolina Department of Revenue is now taking applications for the second phase of the Business Recovery Grant program, officials announced.

Officials said that more additional businesses now qualify for these grants because of updated eligibility criteria; these businesses did not qualify in Phase 1.

There is roughly $200 million in funding remaining for the grants which is from the American Rescue Plan, officials said in a release.

“Our hope is that the expanded Business Recovery Grant program requirements will encourage more eligible North Carolina businesses to apply,” said NCDOR Secretary Ronald Penny. “These funds are available for eligible businesses that suffered a financial loss because of the pandemic and we want to make sure those businesses receive them.”

Officials said there are two types of grants for businesses that are now eligible for Phase 2:

“A hospitality grant is available to an eligible arts, entertainment, or recreation business, as well as an eligible accommodation or food service business such as a hotel, restaurant, or bar (NAICS code 71 and 72).”

“A reimbursement grant is available to an eligible business not classified in NAICS Code 71 and 72.”

To see if your business now qualifies, and to apply, click here.

The deadline to submit an application is June 1, 2022.

