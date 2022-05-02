ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

What to know: More businesses now qualify for the Business Recovery Grant Program

By Amber Trent
CBS 17
CBS 17
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gs9QX_0fQLZTPd00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—The North Carolina Department of Revenue is now taking applications for the second phase of the Business Recovery Grant program, officials announced.

Officials said that more additional businesses now qualify for these grants because of updated eligibility criteria; these businesses did not qualify in Phase 1.

There is roughly $200 million in funding remaining for the grants which is from the American Rescue Plan, officials said in a release.

“Our hope is that the expanded Business Recovery Grant program requirements will encourage more eligible North Carolina businesses to apply,” said NCDOR Secretary Ronald Penny. “These funds are available for eligible businesses that suffered a financial loss because of the pandemic and we want to make sure those businesses receive them.”

Officials said there are two types of grants for businesses that are now eligible for Phase 2:

  • “A hospitality grant is available to an eligible arts, entertainment, or recreation business, as well as an eligible accommodation or food service business such as a hotel, restaurant, or bar (NAICS code 71 and 72).”
  • “A reimbursement grant is available to an eligible business not classified in NAICS Code 71 and 72.”

To see if your business now qualifies, and to apply, click here.

The deadline to submit an application is June 1, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 17

Woman charged in deadly shooting at NC sweepstakes parlor, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was charged on Thursday in connection to a fatal shooting in Winston-Salem earlier this month, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Tjwana Jean Baldwin, 41, of Winston-Salem, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Arthur Little, 52, of Winston-Salem. She is currently being held at […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The American Rescue Plan#Business Recovery Grant#Ncdor
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Service
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS 17

Arrests in NC traffic stop spark controversy

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Graham traffic stop became a chaotic scene and ended with the arrests of three people. The incident happened on April 21. just before 2:30 p.m. at The Pines Apartments in Graham. Devonte Woods says he was pulling back into the Pines Apartments on Ivery Road when a police officer pulled […]
GRAHAM, NC
CBS 17

CBS 17

12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy