Red Oak Police Report

(Red Oak) The Red Oak Police Department reported three arrests.

Police arrested 53-year-old Rene Telesforo Valdivia of Fort Collins, Colorado, for possession of marijuana. Officers transported Valdivia to the Montgomery County Corrections and booked in and held on bond.

Red Oak Police also arrested 20-year-old Lucas Robert Swanson of Stanton for driving while suspended and failure to file an SR-22. Police transported Swanson to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on no bond.

In another case; Police arrested 38-year-old Keegan Hoyt of Red Oak for OWI 1st offense. Officers transported Hoyt to jail and held him on a $1,000 bond.