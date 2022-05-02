ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderdale County, AL

New photos released of murder suspect who vanished with corrections officer

By Yaron Steinbuch
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z1swK_0fQLYeHN00

An Alabama inmate who vanished with a corrections officer while being transported to court for a non-existent appointment is seen in new surveillance photos in jail before his disappearance.

Casey Cole White, 38 — who is missing with Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections Vicki White, 56 — was seen in photos released Sunday clad in an orange jail outfit, walking the halls of the lockup.

In one image, the accused murderer is seen reaching under his right sleeve.

The pair was last seen about 9:30 a.m. Friday when they left the local jail, officials said.

A manhunt is underway for the two, who are not related though they share the same last name.

The US Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to his capture.

Casey White “is believed to be a serious threat to the corrections officer and the public,” Marty Keely, US Marshal for the Northern District of Alabama, said in a statement.

The inmate was charged with two counts of capital murder in September 2020 in the stabbing death of Connie Ridgeway, 58, the agency said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dAV9v_0fQLYeHN00
In 2020, Casey White planned to escape the jail and take a hostage, but staffers caught him.
Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office

He had been serving a 75-year sentence for a 2015 crime spree, including holding six people at gunpoint — and shooting one of them and a dog, WBRC reported .

Vicki White told colleagues she was bringing the inmate to a mental health evaluation — but there was no such appointment on the court’s schedule, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said Friday.

Vicki White had also said that after dropping the prisoner off, she was going to seek medical attention because she didn’t feel well, Singleton said.

She was alone when she transported the accused murderer, “a strict violation of policy,” he said at a press conference .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3512gN_0fQLYeHN00
In one image, Casey Cole White is seen reaching under his right sleeve.
Lauderdale County Sheriff

“We’re aggressively doing everything we can to locate them,” Singleton told WBRC.

“All indications are that Director White was involved and participated in the escape,” he added. “We are trying to determine was that done willfully, or was she somehow coerced or threatened into participating?”

The sheriff added: “He’s a very dangerous individual. The worst thing that could happen would be one of our fellow law enforcements get hurt over this.”

Singleton said Vicki White has been with the department almost 17 years, adding that she was voted by her peers as Supervisor or Employee of the Year in four of the last seven years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05YchW_0fQLYeHN00
Vicki White was alone when she transported the accused murderer.
Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office

Someone spotted her patrol vehicle in a shopping center parking lot on Saturday, Singleton said.

Authorities searched surveillance footage in the area where the vehicle was found, but did not turn up any evidence showing the two getting into another vehicle, CNN reported .

“We continue to view video footage for possible leads but have recovered nothing that has had a significant impact on the investigation,” Singleton said, adding that investigators don’t know whether they are still in Alabama.

In 2020, Casey White planned to escape the jail and take a hostage, but staffers caught him, Singleton told CNN.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OZ2uC_0fQLYeHN00
On Sunday, the US Marshals Service announced it is offering up to $10,000 for information about escaped inmate Casey Cole White and a “missing and endangered” correctional officer, Vicki White.
U.S. Marshals Service via AP

The facility then established a policy requiring two deputies to accompany him at all times, including during transportation to the courthouse, he told the network.

Meanwhile, Vicki’s former mother-in-law told the Daily Mail that the jail official is a “sweet person” who would not have voluntarily helped the inmate escape.

“I can’t understand her leaving with a guy she knew was a murderer,” Frances White, 88, told the outlet, adding that she last spoke to Vicki about a month ago.

“If he killed one person, he’d kill another,” she added.

Comments

Teresa Pribilski
3d ago

Relationships with offenders is not that rare. In my 20 yrs at probation/parole we had constant training on boundaries and relationships. It's called ethics. The fact that she put in her retirement the day before to maybe protect that money in case she was found out violating policy. I don't know but it's either a lot of coincidences within a 24 hour period or it's planned

Reply(3)
19
Becky Dingler
3d ago

They fell in love and planned an escape. He had a pile of money buried in Mexico and I’d bet they are laying on the beach together sipping margaritas…..

Reply(2)
6
Mary Hinson
3d ago

Where was all the extra security for this monster like I said before strange inside job

Reply
7
