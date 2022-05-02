ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelosi, other lawmakers meet with Polish president

By Brad Dress
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and her congressional delegation met with Polish President Andrzej Duda on Monday in Warsaw, concluding a trip to Europe meant to show support and pledge assistance amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

During the meeting, Pelosi said she discussed “America’s deep gratitude to the Polish government and Polish people for opening their hearts and homes to Ukrainian refugees.”

“Our Members discussed our countries’ continued commitment to Ukraine, particularly as the Congress prepares to transform President Biden’s new request for additional security, economic and humanitarian assistance into legislation,” Pelosi wrote in a statement, adding that strengthening the U.S.-Polish alliance was discussed.

Poland has taken in the largest share of Ukrainian refugees fleeing Russia’s invasion of their country, close to 3 million people.

Pelosi’s delegation will now return to Washington, D.C., after making a surprise visit to Kyiv in Ukraine on Sunday. Reps. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.), Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.), Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), Bill Keating (D-Mass.) and Jason Crow (D-Colo.) all traveled with Pelosi to Europe.

The group met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and pledged that more economic and military assistance from the U.S. was on its way to Ukraine as it fights off a deadly Russian invasion.

President Biden has proposed a $33 billion package for Ukraine to fund the country through September.

Comments / 4

Carol Manning
3d ago

Where were the Republicans on this trip? This was not represented fairly. Why did the liberals sneak this trip? Pelosi looked lost. What an embarrassment she is. All of them are.

Reply(2)
6
