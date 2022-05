Best answer: The Amazon Fire TV Cube (2nd gen) is compatible with ASHA-certified Starkey hearing aids via the company's Thrive Hearing Control app. Watching television is a common experience that many take for granted far too often. It's less than ideal whether it is straining to hear it or reading subtitles while watching. Because for those who are hard of hearing, something as routine as watching a TV show or movie requires slightly more effort. Amazon is trying to make viewing and hearing streaming shows a bit more enjoyable for those with hearing aids.

