ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmunds County, SD

Officials warn of washed out culverts in Edmunds County

By Marissa Lute, Kullyn Meffert
KELOLAND TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDMUNDS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A long awaited rain made for dangerous road conditions in...

www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Alcohol seized during prom saturation in Pine Ridge

PINE RIDGE, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement on the Pine Ridge Reservation seized dozens of bottles of vodka during a prom weekend saturation. The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety says a tip from the public alerted authorities that a vehicle was on its way to the reservation carrying a large amount of alcohol.
PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, SD
KELOLAND TV

What’s behind demolition near 41st & Cliff?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you drive near Lincoln High School in Sioux Falls, you may notice a big change along Cliff Avenue. A fourplex near the corner of Cliff Avenue and 41st Street is no more. This demolition work comes after a voluntary buyout by the City...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

DOH investigating hepatitis case in Brown County child

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The state health department is investigating a case of hepatitis in a child. According to the South Dakota Department of Health, the origin of hepatitis is unknown. State officials say the child is under 10 years old and lives in Brown County. Symptoms of...
BROWN COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Trooper justified in shooting; big gulp at First Communion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, May 4. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. South Dakota officials say a trooper was justified when he shot and killed an armed man in Hanson County in March.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Edmunds County, SD
State
South Dakota State
KELOLAND TV

Residents try to use windows to escape fire, SFFR says

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a fire early Thursday morning at an apartment building on the 3500 block of South Larch Avenue, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue said. Officials say trapped residents were trying to evacuate the building by jumping from the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Minnehaha County authorities looking for man wanted on multiple charges

MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — We are learning more about the charges against a Sioux Falls man wanted by the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office. Thirty-two year-old Chancellor Eagle Sr. is wanted on a list of charges, including Aggravated Assault and Abuse or cruelty to a Child. According to court papers, Eagle is accused of beating his 23-year old girlfriend multiple times in February.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Culverts#Washed Out
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Look At This Breathtaking South Dakota Lake House For Sale

Summer is just around the corner in South Dakota. That means the sunny days at the lake are about to commence!. Part of this summer lake adventure includes traveling to your favorite South Dakota destination. However, wouldn't it be awesome if you didn't have to drive anywhere since the lake would be right in your own backyard? Well, do I have the house for you! Plus, it's only a 45 minute quick trip from Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls Cops Say Lock Em’ Up

Car theft is becoming an increasing problem in and around the Sioux Falls area. The primary reason why is because residents keep leaving their car keys in unlocked vehicles. Hearing that news makes me think about the 1991 motion picture "City Slickers" with Billy Crystal. A group of yuppie men in the midst of a mid-life crisis decide to go on a cattle drive. One night while out on the range, they discover Curly, (Jack Palance) their guide had a heart attack and passed away, and one of the characters, Phil, played by actor Daniel Stern said this classic line..."The man ate bacon at every meal, you can't do that!"
KELOLAND TV

Noem responds to Roe v. Wade; speed factor in fatal crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, May 3. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide. That’s according to a Politico report released Monday.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Mother’s cry for justice; officer-involved shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, August 19. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. According to South Dakota law, a convicted sex offender isn’t allowed to watch over children in a daycare, whether that daycare is registered or not.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man assaulted after confronting driver that cut him off

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are searching for the people who assaulted a man last night. The victim told police a vehicle had cut him off along Cliff Avenue. He then followed the vehicle until it pulled into a gas station — the man said he wanted to confront the driver.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

More medical services coming to east Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sanford Health broke ground on a new clinic along Veterans Parkway and Madison Street in northeast Sioux Falls Wednesday, exactly two miles north of the new Avera Emergency and Family Health center going up along Veteran’s Parkway and 26th street. “We’re breaking ground...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy