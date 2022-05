WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - More than 2,000 homes are still without power in northwest North Dakota ten days after the latest April blizzard, and crews still remain on the job. A majority of those homes are with Mountrail Williams Electric Cooperative, who say about 11% of their coverage area remains down. As other utilities finish their restoration efforts, they have offered to assist the cooperative, which should help in speeding up the process.

WILLISTON, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO