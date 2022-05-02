ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Celebrity list for Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala released

By WAVE Staff
Wave 3
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The star studded lineup of celebrities for one of Louisville’s Derby Eve traditions is out. The 33rd Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala, held at the home of Patricia...

www.wave3.com

